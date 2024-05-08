Putin to nominate candidate for prime minister when he deems necessary — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not specified in what timeframe Vladimir Putin might present a candidate for the prime minister’s seat to the State Duma for consideration.

"He will make the nomination when he deems it necessary. It could be any day," he said in response to a Life correspondent's question whether it could happen before the end of the week.

According to the law, within two weeks after the inauguration, the president must submit to the State Duma a nominee for prime minister. A week is reserved for consideration. If approval is received from the legislators, then the head of state appoints the head of the Cabinet.