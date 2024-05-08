{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

About 15,000 children killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 — authorities

At least 30 children died of malnutrition

BEIRUT, May 8. /TASS/. At least 15,002 children have died in the Gaza Strip since another round of escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, the press service of the enclave’s authorities said on their Telegram channel.

According to the press service, at least 30 children died of malnutrition. In addition, about 17,000 minors have been orphaned or have lost one of their parents as a result of the fighting.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed or taken hostage. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, and then proceeded to carry out a ground operation in the enclave.

Grossi says IAEA concerned about Russia’s plans to hold nuclear exercises
"We are following the situation in accordance with a number of parameters we have set in order to avoid a nuclear accident there," IAEA director-general said
Cooperation within EAEU positive for all five members, including Armenia — Putin
"Armenia’s trade with the EAEU countries has rocketed 14-fold," the president said
Some countries reevaluating reliance on dollar over national security concerns — IMF
Meanwhile, "despite increased geopolitical risks, the latest data show that the US dollar remains dominant," Gita Gopinath noted
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
US ambassador to Russia out of country on pre-scheduled leave, to be back — embassy
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier, when asked if Tracy would attend President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, that the ambassador had left Russia "for a certain period of time"
Xi arrives on state visit in Hungary
The key topics of talks in Budapest are expected to include bilateral economic ties and the conflict in Ukraine
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup Center units fully liberated the settlement of Novokalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and battlegroup West units fully liberated the settlement of Kislovka in the Kharkov Region
Euroclear fighting over 100 lawsuits in Russian courts against investors demanding refund
According to Euroclear's new chief executive Valerie Urbain, the likelihood that the depository will win these cases is quite low
Rally organizers plotting riots involving volunteers from Ukraine — Georgian intel agency
The State Security Service claimed that foreign instructors were training protesters to stage provocations against police and create chaos in the country
Russian embassy slams ‘unacceptable’ Berlin’s decision to ban Russian flag on May 8-9
"We consider the bans discriminatory and contrary to the spirit of post-war historical reconciliation of the peoples of Russia and Germany," the Russian diplomats pointed out
Ukraine to be able to mobilize no more than 10,000-15,000 convicts — report
According to the source, there are currently about 28,000 inmates, and this number includes women, people unfit for military service due to health conditions, age and their criminal offenses
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
US bans imports of Russian aluminum, copper and nickel — US Treasury
The ban excludes aluminum, copper, and nickel of Russian origin that was produced prior to April 13, 2024
Moscow grateful to Abuja for Nigeria’s understanding about situation in Ukraine — Lavrov
The foreign minister also noted that during his talks with Nigeria’s top diplomat, he discussed the situation in the Middle East
UK announces expulsion of Russian defense attache, new diplomatic visa restrictions
According to Home Secretary James Cleverly, this is a message to Moscow in response to its actions allegedly aimed at undermining British assistance to Ukraine
FACTBOX: What is known about string of blasts at Ukraine’s power facilities
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes were carried out with drones as well as sea-and air-launched precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles
London blatantly lies to justify anti-Russian steps, including expulsion of attache — MFA
We have to state that not only does the UK government intend to abandon its policy of provoking Russia, but it also exerts substantial efforts to raise the degree of confrontation, Maria Zakharova said
EU to agree 14th package of anti-Russia sanctions by July — EUobserver
Moreover, the new package of sanctions proposes an EU27-wide prohibition on Russian funding for "European political parties and European political foundations", "non-governmental organizations", and "media service providers", EUobserver said
Russia hammers Ukrainian energy, military sites in retaliatory strike — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified
Israel to continue Rafah operation, also sending negotiators to Cairo — premier’s office
"Although Hamas’s proposal is far from Israel’s obligatory demands, Israel will simultaneously send a delegation to the talks, in order to seize an opportunity for achieving an agreement on terms that would be favorable for Israel," Netanyahu said
Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that his country cannot rely on the CSTO and he cannot answer Armenian society’s question why the country should be its member
Russian forces eliminated 147 French mercenaries in Ukraine, Defense Ministry says
Overall, the Russian forces eliminated 5,962 foreign mercenaries, most of them from Poland
Putin begins his first international meeting after inauguration - EAEU summit
The summit is attended by the leaders of the Eurasian ‘Five’ - presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Prime Minister of Armenia
Ukraine’s economy to fall into deep coma without West’s support — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the Kiev regime is nothing else but "a huge global laundering operation for the transfer of tens and hundreds of billions of dollars for unknown purposes and no one knows where"
Putin ends talks with Pashinyan, starts meeting with Uzbekistan’s president — spokesman
Putin’s meeting with Pashinyan lasted a little more than an hour
Ukraine loses several hundred servicemen near DPR’s Novopokrovskoye due to lack of defense
It is noted that any Ukrainian activity on this section of the front is immediately suppressed by Russia’s precise and coordinated actions
Russian diplomat accuses EU spokesman of 'inciting terrorism' with Crimean Bridge remarks
According to Maria Zakharova, it is shocking that the statement was made by a European official who "in general speaks on behalf of the entire European Union"
Presence of French-speaking mercenaries identified in 20 cases in Zaporozhye — politician
Ethnic Poles and Georgians account for the largest groups of mercenaries in the Ukrainian army
Kiev meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs by calling Putin’s presidency illegitimate
"It was another blatant attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our country and it was definitely orchestrated by the West with the use of the Kiev regime as its tool," Maria Zakharova noted
Moscow condemns Berlin’s ban on symbols connected to Russia, Soviet Union
Maria Zakharova called Germany’s decision to ban the symbols of the Victory "a most shameful page" in the republic’s history
Belarusian president sees aggravating military situation at western, southern borders
"Remarks of war and nuclear strikes can already be heard from certain figures," the Alexander Lukashenko said
Cuba thanks EAEU countries for support amid US blockade — president
We are a small country, which has been under the [US] economic, trade and financial blockade for more than 60 years, Miguel Diaz-Canel said
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
IOC says 'not in position' to reallocate Olympic medals to Russian athletes
On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee until further notice after the Russian organization provided membership to the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions
US begins Astral Knight 2024 exercise in Europe involving 5,000 troops — Pentagon
The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen collective air and missile defense in Europe
More than 90% of payments in EAEU are carried out in national currencies — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the combined GDP of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, according to available estimates, increased from $1.6 trillion to $2.5 trillion
Press review: Russia flexes nuclear muscle and Israel signals imminent offensive in Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 7th
Macron’s aggressive rhetoric baffles even his allies — diplomat
"Very often France’s allies from the UK and Germany, as we understand, try to get clarifications as to what the French leadership means, without getting a direct answer," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Russia may strike Britain's military facilities if London's threats materialize — MFA
Maria Zakharova described British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s remark that London considered it legitimate for the Kiev regime to use British weapons for strikes on Russian territory as "something absolutely insane"
2024 Olympic flame arrives in Marseilles
The ship arrived at the city’s old port after a parade of yachts and boats and was welcomed by fireworks to the sounds of Marseillaise
Sweden approves Quran-burning rally ahead of Eurovision Song Contest
In Malmo, two pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned for May 9 and 11
Georgian PM accuses ex-US ambassador of supporting revolutionaries
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Degnan's actions were intended to promote violence by foreign-funded interest groups and to support revolutionary processes
Kiev troops presumably used ATACMS missiles to strike Lugansk — politician
"Missiles hit an oil storage facility within city limits," Vladimir Rogov said
Paris transport workers to stage strike during summer Olympics
The strike should last from February 5 to September 9
Press review: Biden losing traction amid student protests and EU's right-wing prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 3rd
Putin wants number of foreign students in Russia to rise to 500,000 by 2030
According to the Russian Education and Science Ministry, more than 355,000 foreigners are currently studying in Russian universities
Russia, UAE discuss prospects of military-technical cooperation — defense agency
Russia and the UAE regularly hold bilateral consultations on military-technical cooperation amid the Arab state’s interest in Russian military output, the defense agency chief said
NATO wants Ukraine to fight until victory, it is unrealistic — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that NATO is crossing its own red lines by stating that "the war in Ukraine is our war"
Cuban president plans to visit Russia, attend May 9 parade — diplomatic source
"Such a visit is in the works," the source said
Belgium explains absence of ambassador at Russian president’s inauguration ceremony
The European Parliament adopted a resolution at a plenary session in Strasbourg on April 25 alleging that the recent presidential election in Russia was undemocratic
Russian Guard’s commandos steer strike at Ukrainian fuel base with Skat drone
As a result, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the enemy’s fuel base deep in its rear
CSTO aware of Armenia's decision to stop funding organization — source
Armenia remains a member state of the CSTO, the source stressed
Russia vows not to deport Ukrainian citizens missing ‘green card’ deadline
The Interior Ministry said that this procedure does not cover the citizens who were released from imprisonment, who pose a threat to national or public security, who presented forged IDs or reported false information
Germany’s recalling ambassador to Russia another unfriendly step, diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, Berlin’s accusations of Moscow in the alleged ongoing cyberattacks were made in the "highly likely" style
FSB declassifies documents about Nazi Germany’s crimes in Crimea
As part of the No Limitations Period project, the FSB department for Crimea and Sevastopol declassified archival documents about the Great Patriotic War, including reports, reconnaissance data, protocols of interrogations of German captives
US sees no signs indicating Russia’s plans to use nuclear weapons — Pentagon
Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that the United States views the decision to hold a military exercise of this kind as "deeply irresponsible"
Ukraine approves bill on drafting convicts for military service
279 parliament members had voted in favor of the document
Press review: Vladimir Putin sworn in for fifth term and EU, Ukraine talk arms deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 8th
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Festive processions, gatherings, assemblies and reception ceremonies are held across Russia on May 9 to honor veterans of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Chinese diplomat comments on Blinken’s warning on support to Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian pointed out that the US was supplying Ukraine with arms and ammunition and at the same time making unfounded accusations regarding trade between China and Russia
Putin may propose candidate for prime minister as early as today — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov recalled that after the inauguration, the Russian government resigned and the members of the Cabinet continued to work in the status of acting ministers
Ukrainian army leaving positions near Avdeyevka over Russia’s incessant gunfire — POW
The escape gives only a few a chance to survive as frequently incessant Russian artillery accurate strikes rule out this option for Ukrainian troops, Yury Yurechko noted
Russian diplomat slams Western ambassador for being absent from Putin’s inauguration
Maria Zakharova also asked a rhetorical question about what these countries’ new ambassadors would do when they have to hand over their credentials to the president
Putin to participate in EAEU summit — his first international event of new term
A traditional friendly dinner for the heads of CIS delegations took place on Tuesday night
Annual inflation in Russia speeds up to 7.81% over week — Economy Ministry
In the food products sector in the reporting week, price growth slowed to 0.02%
Russian embassy expresses regret over London’s new restrictions
Earlier in the day, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly announced in parliament that the British authorities will expel Russia’s defense attache, impose new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas and remove diplomatic status from some Russian properties
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Putin to nominate candidate for prime minister when he deems necessary — spokesman
According to the law, within two weeks after the inauguration, the president must submit to the State Duma a nominee for prime minister
Pashinyan arrives in Moscow for summit, meeting with Putin
Nikol Pashinyan will chair the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit and then meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Australian Navy’s destroyer, helicopter impede Chinese drills in Yellow Sea — top brass
The Australian side "calls black white and lays the blame on someone else" in its comment on the incident, Zhang Xiaogang noted
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Indonesian ambassador says Su-35 fighter jets contract remains in force
Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares said that around 30% of weapons in service with his country’s armed forces are Russian-made
Lower house may approve Russia’s PM on May 10 — source
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for May 7
China supports Serbia in defending its sovereignty on Kosovo issue — Xi
Xi Jinping is on a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8
Attack on Soviet Union was OUN’s aim from outset — declassified archives
One of the memos, classified as "Top secret," dated February 1948, contains information concerning the creation of the OUN even before the Great Patriotic War - during the period from 1929 to 1941
Putin’s inauguration kicks off in Kremlin
The main event will be held at the Grand Kremlin Palace but parts of it will take place outside at Cathedral Square where the Kremlin Presidential Regiment will march following the ceremony
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian missile solid propellant workshop over past day
Russian troops gained better positions in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Europe could 'be headed for civil war,' Musk believes
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 3.7 mln legal migrants and 330,000 illegal ones arrived in the EU in 2022
European Commission confirms agreement on expropriation of income from Russian assets
This decision must now be approved by the EU Council at ministerial level
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Zelenodolsk shipyard to float missile, patrol ships on May 7
Project 22800 ships with Kalibr missiles are brown-water multirole missile-artillery boats designed to destroy surface warships and boats and repel air attacks
Armenian PM tells Putin he wants to discuss bilateral relations
The Armenian prime minister thanked the Russian leader for the warm reception and perfect organization of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union
Israeli forces eliminate commander of Hamas' naval unit in Gaza City
According to the IDF, Ahmed Ali, who has been involved in steering operations of Hamas' naval unit in the Gaza Strip in recent years, was eliminated as a result of an air attack
Kremlin sees Ukrainian petition for deployment of NATO troops as dangerous provocation
The petition to invite foreign troops to Ukraine was posted on the Ukrainian president’s website on Tuesday
Cuba intends to expand participation EAEU mechanisms — President
According to the Miguel Diaz-Canel, it is necessary to improve coordination of actions to give impetus to joint projects in areas of mutual interest
Russian tech firm ramps up production of glide bombs — CEO
Rostec is "building up the production of air bombs of all calibers and types," Sergey Chemezov said
Brazil, Russia to hold meeting of ministers before BRICS summit in 2024, envoy says
Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares noted that the admission of new countries into the BRICS association from January 1, 2024 will "improve the dynamics in the group"
FACTBOX: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biography
Since June 12, 2013, Putin has been the leader of the non-governmental movement All-Russia People’s Front, created at his initiative as a coalition of social and political forces
Putin may hold bilateral meeting with Lukashenko in Kremlin later on Wednesday
Before the EAEU summit, the two leaders held a brief conversation
MAKS air show may be canceled in 2024 — source
There are no dates for the event on its official website
Xi Jinping arrives in Serbia on his first visit in eight years
Chinese President began his visit on the day marking the anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade by NATO aircraft
West should engage in dialogue with Russia — US expert
In Peter Kuznick opinion, the world is on the verge of a most serious conflict while "NATO is conducting massive war games"
IMF warns against violations related to use of Russian assets for helping Ukraine
Deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath said that rebuilding mutual trust among countries requires a lot of time and effort and called for preserving "some of the enormous gains from economic integration"
Ukrainian companies report damage to energy facilities
Meanwhile, the Ukrenergo company reported that explosions had damaged an energy facility in central Ukraine
Belarusian forces to rehearse tactical nuclear strikes as part of snap readiness test
An Iskander missile system battalion and a squadron of Su-25 airplanes are being brought to readiness to perform planned missions
Russian forces carry out 25 group strikes at energy, military industrial facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles
IAEA chief to visit Russia before end of May, envoy says
Rafael Grossi will hold a meeting with a Russian inter-agency delegation led by Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev
Aleksandar Vucic greets Chinese leader at Belgrade Airport
The ceremony on the occasion of the visit of the 400-strong Chinese delegation will take place at Palata Srbije
Medvedev gives warning amid talk of deploying Western troops to Ukraine
According to the politician, the cause of the discussion on dispatching Western troops to Ukraine, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, is a "shameless calculation for political bonus points"
