About 15,000 children killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 — authorities

BEIRUT, May 8. /TASS/. At least 15,002 children have died in the Gaza Strip since another round of escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, the press service of the enclave’s authorities said on their Telegram channel.

According to the press service, at least 30 children died of malnutrition. In addition, about 17,000 minors have been orphaned or have lost one of their parents as a result of the fighting.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed or taken hostage. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, and then proceeded to carry out a ground operation in the enclave.