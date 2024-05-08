Putin begins his first international meeting after inauguration - EAEU summit

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) started in Moscow.

The summit is attended by the leaders of the Eurasian ‘Five’ - presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

This is the first international meeting for Russian President Vladimir Putin after his inauguration that took place earlier.

The today’s meeting of the EAEU will take place in both limited and expanded attendance. The second part of the event will be attended by the heads of observer states - Uzbekistan and Cuba. This is the first time that the president of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel came to the summit in-person; previously, he sent his video addresses or spoke via video conference.

The agenda

The meeting is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. It is expected that the leaders will review the results of the association’s operation, achieved in the past 10 years, will discuss the becoming of the EAEU as an authoritative and efficient international association. They will also exchange opinions on further deepening of integrational processes.

The sides are expected to adopt a number of important documents. One such document will start the negotiations on trade agreement with Mongolia. The sides are also expected to approve the draft protocol on electronic exchange of information between the EAEU and Vietnam within the electronic system of certification and verification of origin of goods. The sides also plan to establish the medal ’10 years of the Eurasian Economic Union.’.