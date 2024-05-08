EAEU manages to fully ensure its food security — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) pays great attention to food security and has managed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food products to the domestic market of the member countries of the association, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in an expanded format.

"Great attention in the Eurasian Union is always paid to issues of food security and the development of the agro-industrial complex of our states," the Russian leader said.

He also noted that through joint efforts the countries participating in the association "managed to successfully solve the problem of independent uninterrupted supply of food and vital types of agricultural products to the domestic market.".