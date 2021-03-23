Putin vaccinated against Covid-19, feels well

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and feels well, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Putin has got inoculated against the coronavirus infection. He feels well," he said. "Tomorrow, he will have a routine working day."

He did not say however which of the three Russian coronavirus vaccines had been used. The Kremlin spokesman said earlier that the Kremlin had opted not to disclose this information as "all the three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective."

Putin preferred not to get vaccinated in public, like other foreign leaders did. The Kremlin spokesman explained this decision on Tuesday, saying the president did like the idea of getting vaccinated for camera.

Speaking at his annual news conference on December 17, 2020, Putin promised to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection as soon as it was possible. He said back then he heeded recommendations of specialists concerning age limits for vaccination at the moment. Later, Peskov said that the time for Covid vaccination had been chosen to avoid overlapping with other immunizations.