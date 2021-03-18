Russia ready to cooperate with US on terms it finds favorable, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Moscow will cooperate with Washington only on terms it finds favorable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the public from Crimea and Sevastopol on Thursday.

"The US authorities in general seek certain relations with us but only in areas the US interested in, and on their own terms," the Russian leader pointed out.

"They think that we are just like them but we aren’t. Our genetic, cultural and moral codes are different. Howver, we know how to protect our interests," Putin stressed. "We will work with them, but only in areas we are interested in and on terms we find favorable," he added. "They will have to take it into account, despite attempts to stop our development, sanctions and insults," the Russian president said. "We will be guided by our national interests when boosting relations with all countries, including the United States," Putin went emphasized.