Putin promises to take COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest opportunity

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin confessed that he has not taken the coronavirus vaccine yet, adding that he will do it at the first opportunity.

"The specialists say that the vaccines that now enter public consumption are provided for citizens of a certain age area. And the vaccines have not reaches people like me yet. I reiterate, I am a law-abiding person in this sense, so I have not taken this vaccine yet. But I will definitely do it, as soon as it becomes possible," Putin said during his annul press conference Thursday.

Russia registered two coronavirus vaccines: one developed by the Gamaleia Center and one developed by the Vector Institute. The third vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research, could be registered shortly.