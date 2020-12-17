Putin says Russian coronavirus vaccine protection reaches 97%

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Russian coronavirus vaccine’s protection reaches 97%, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday.

"Russia has been the first country in the world, which has invented, as we can say, and started to produce the vaccine of both the Gamaleya scientific institute and the Novosibirsk-based Vector center. And we have a good vaccine: safe and efficient - over 95 percent - and specialists say its protection level reaches 96-97%," Putin said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The preparation’s post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7 and volunteers received the first vaccine on September 9. Overall, the trials involve 40,000 people, 10,000 of whom received a placebo.

The Vector center obtained the Russian Health Ministry’s permission for the clinical trials of its vaccine on volunteers on July 24. The trials came to an end on September 30. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on October 14 that the vaccine developed by the Vector center had received a registration certificate.

On November 16, Russia’s Health Ministry issued a permission for the Vector center to hold post-registration trials of its EpiVacCorona vaccine on volunteers aged over 60. On November 18, permission to carry out trials on 3,000 volunteers was issued.