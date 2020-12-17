Moscow set to expand vaccination program next week, mayor says

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Staff at industrial enterprises, public transport and journalists will be able to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital starting from December 21, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

As many as 15,000 people have already got the COVID-19 shot, he noted.

"Moscow is the first city in the world, which has launched vaccination. We offered the opportunity of vaccination against the coronavirus to the social groups working in education, health care, culture, trade and services. Since Monday, we are offering the employees of industrial enterprises, transport and mass media the opportunity to get vaccinated. An active vaccination in Moscow is underway," Sobyanin said during a visit to a vaccination point.

As many as 70 centers with the necessary equipment have been opened in the city.

Citizens aged between 18 and 60 with a Moscow medical insurance certificate or registered with a city clinic will be able to get the jab. The vaccination of people above 60 years of age will kick off some time later. People with certain chronic diseases won’t be able to get the shot, and those with acute respiratory infections will have to wait two weeks after recovering from it.