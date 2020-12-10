Putin plans to meet with Council for Human Rights on December 10

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed, adding that the meeting will last for about two hours and that all information about it will be published on the Kremlin website.

"In total, about two hours will be allocated for the practically live transmission of this event. If it is held longer than that, a full transcript of the meeting will be published on the presidential website," he assured.

Peskov reminded that December 10 marks the Human Rights Day, and that the upcoming session of the council is timed to this date. "It will be held in a format of a video conference this year. The event is big. As you all know, the council has a large membership. The format is also clear. Several standard addresses are planned. The council’s chairman Valery Fadeev, the members of the council will have their word, and there will be a free exchange of opinions," Peskov stated.

He added that on the outcomes of the session, the president has planned several non-public working meetings.