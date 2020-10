UNITED NATIONS, October 13. /TASS/. Russia was elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, according to an announcement made during a plenary session of the 75th UN General Assembly.

The following nations were elected as members of the UN Human Rights Council for a three-year period beginning on January 1, 2021: Bolivia, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Cuba, France, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom.