Russia sends condolences over death of Syrian foreign minister

"This is very sad news. I have lost a close friend in the Arab world. He was a reliable partner, a very knowledgeable man, diplomat and political figure. I was very fond of him personally and I have a lot of respect for him, we had 40 years of active communication back when I was working in Damascus and when he served as ambassador to Washington. He visited Moscow several times," Bogdanov said. "Of course, we send our deepest condolences to his son, his wife and all Syrians over this loss."

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem passed away at the age of 79, the SANA news agency reported on Monday. He worked at the Syrian Foreign Ministry since 1964. The diplomat formed part of diplomatic missions to Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK. He also served as ambassador to Romania and the US. Muallem was appointed Syrian Foreign Minister in 2006.