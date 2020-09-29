Everything Russia knows about Navalny case is publicly available, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Everything Russia knows about the incident with opposition blogger Alexey Navalny is publicly available, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron anything more about the incident, he answered in the negative. "We simply have no other information. And there cannot be any," he said. "Exhausting information on that matter is well known and publicly available."

"We, the Kremlin, the Foreign Ministry, representatives of our law enforcement agencies, and our medics, informed about the incident absolutely transparently," Peskov added.