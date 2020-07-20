Russian MP says US targeted Chechnya’s head Kadyrov with sanctions for patriotism

"The imposition of personal US sanctions against Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov and his family members is yet another unfriendly step of the American administration. The reasons to blacklist him are unfounded," Slutsky noted.

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. US authorities should prove their human right violation accusations against head of the Russian region of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in court of law, otherwise they are nothing but slander, Chair of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters Monday, linking the recent sanctions introduced against Kadyrov to his patriotic position.

The member of parliament underlined that "Kadyrov has been and remains a patriot of Russia." "Evidently, this very fact is the initial reason that prompted this restriction. The accusation of being complicit in violating human rights are rather serious and should only be proven in court," he emphasized. Otherwise, the politician continued, "these claims are slanderous against one of the most reputable heads of Russian regions."

"I don’t think that US sanctions can affect Kadyrov’s efficiency as the head of Chechnya. Meanwhile, reciprocity is still very much a thing. Russia will find a way to respond to this another unlawful decision of the [US] State Department," Slutsky concluded.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier on Monday that the United States was imposing visa sanctions on head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov and his family members for gross violations of human rights. The restrictions are applied in accordance with the US law that bans entry into the country for people seen as accomplices to corruption and human rights violations by US authorities.