US imposing sanctions on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. The United States is imposing sanctions on Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Chechnya, whom it thinks to be involved in human rights violations, as follows from US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s press statement released on Monday.

"Today, the Department of State is publicly designating Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020. This designation is due to Kadyrov’s involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic," the statement reads.