Russian top diplomat, Libyan parliament speaker discuss consolidation of int’l efforts

"The sides discussed issues of the consolidation of international efforts in support of Libyan settlement based on the resolutions of the January 19 international conference in Libya in Berlin and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2510. They noted the importance of the appointment of the new United Nations Secretary General’s special envoy for Libya," the ministry said.

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Consolidation of international efforts towards settlement of the situation in Libya were in focus of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and visiting Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, seated in the east of the country, Aguila Saleh Issa, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the Russian side stressed the importance of immediate cessation of hostilities and the launch of an inclusive dialogue involving all Libyan political forces and public movements.

"In this context, the sides expressed principal support to the Cairo Declaration of June 6, which lays the basis for launching United Nations-brokered intra-Libyan talks geared to elaborate compromise solutions to the disputes, to form unified authorities and reach comprehensive national reconciliation in the interests of ensuring the country’s integrity and sovereignty," it added.

The Russian top diplomat said that Russia’s embassy in Libya had resumed its operation but would be temporarily based in Tunis. He also confirmed that Russian economic operators were ready to enliven their activities in Libya when the situation normalized.