Russia restores operation of embassy in Libya

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia made a decision to restore operation of its embassy in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday during his meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Libya Aguila Saleh.

"I would like to inform you that we made a decision to restore the Russian embassy in Libya, which will be currently led by charge d’affaires Dzhamshed Boltaev," Lavrov said. "He will be temporarily based in Tunisia. But I would like to underscore that his functions include representation of Russia across the entire territory of Libya."

On October 2, 2013, the Russian Embassy in Tripoli was attacked. The attacker managed to storm the embassy premises to be later repelled by the Libyan army. None in the Russian mission was injured during the attack. Following the incident, Libyan authorities admitted that they were unable to guarantee the safety of the diplomats. The embassy was evacuated shortly thereafter.