US, Russian diplomats have regular contacts on Afghanistan — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. American and Russian diplomats have regular contacts on Afghanistan-related topics, building up their efforts despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told journalists on Tuesday.

"I have to state that American journalists seem to be poorly informed about Russia’s and the United States’ joint efforts towards political settlement in Afghanistan. Diplomats from our countries have regular contacts, both bilaterally and within international formats. Afghanistan is one of those area where efforts never stop but are only build up, despite the pandemic," he stressed.

He recalled his recent "constructive and detailed" discussion of "joint efforts in the interests of strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan" with US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. "We agreed to continue coordination of our steps towards launching consultations between Afghan political forces and the armed opposition," Antonov said.