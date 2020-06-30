Russia achieves success within OSCE, PACE despite Western pressure — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia has achieved diplomatic success within the parliamentary assemblies of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe despite Western pressure, Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Liaisons with Constituent Entities, Parliament and Public Associations Alexei Golub said on Tuesday.

"Our success is evident on difficult platforms where our Western partners actively try to cause us trouble, which include the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and PACE [the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe — TASS]," the senior diplomat pointed out during a roundtable dedicated to the International Day of Parliamentarism, which was hosted by the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament).

According to Golub, Russian parliamentary diplomacy enjoys a vast network of ties and aims to resolve pressing global issues. He pointed out that the Foreign Ministry sought to provide practical, expert and information assistance to Russian delegations to the parliamentary assemblies of the Commonwealth of Independent Stats (CIS), BRICS, the Council of Europe and the OSCE.

"We believe that ties between our lawmakers and members of foreign political and economic elites produce tangible results both at the regional level and within international organizations," Golub emphasized. He also highlighted the successful activities of Russian legislators in the CIS and the Asia Pacific region.

"Our cooperation with Latin America has been growing and cooperation with African nations got a boost following the Russia-Africa summit that took place last year," he noted. The Russian diplomat said that a number of important events involving lawmakers were expected to take place in the future. "The SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] parliamentary summit will be held this year, and a female forum involving Eurasian countries will take place next year," he specified, adding that a world conference on inter-faith and inter-ethnic dialogue was scheduled for 2022.