Putin confirms intent to cooperate with Armenia within EAEU, CIS, OSCE

YEREVAN, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia’s readiness to continue to closely cooperate with Armenia on development of bilateral strategic relations, as well as relations within the European Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). He said this in a letter he sent to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, congratulating him with his 45th anniversary, the Armenian Cabinet’s press service said Monday.

"Dear Nikol Vovayevich, please accept my heartfelt congratulations with you 45th anniversary. I hold the constructive dialogue we have established in a very high esteem. I would like to confirm the intent to continue cooperation on strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation, as well as [cooperation] within the EAEU, OSCE and CIS. I wish you strong health, happiness, prosperity, and success in business of state," the letter reads.