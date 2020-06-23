Putin congratulates Serbian leader on general election win

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and congratulated him on the victory of his Serbian Progressive Party at the parliamentary election.

"In the beginning of our meeting, I would like to congratulate you on the convincing win of your party at the national parliamentary election," the Russian leader said. "Vucic thanked Putin in Russian.

The Russian leader also noted that Russia and Serbia have very pragmatic but also special and warm relations. "Our ties are developing in all spheres, particularly in the economic sphere. Last year, trade grew by 22.6%, I think, and by 7.7% in the first quarter of 2020," he underscored.

The Russian president underlined that the countries actively and successfully cooperated in fighting coronavirus, continue investment activities, develop relations on all issues including security, modern challenges such as the pandemic, organized crime and terrorism. Moreover, Moscow and Belgrade also pursue better relations in military cooperation, culture and education.

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party led by Vucic convincingly secured a majority in the national parliament with 63.4% of the votes.