Kremlin says presidential initiatives implemented as matter of priority

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Initiatives put forward by the Russian president, including those aimed at amending the country’s Constitution, are implemented as a matter of priority, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked why the constitutional amendments proposed by the head of state were going through parliament so fast.

"The president came up with an initiative. All initiatives that the head of state puts forward get much attention. They are discussed and implemented as a matter of priority. This is our reality and it is perfectly understandable," Peskov pointed out.

He added that there was no estimated timeframe for completing all the necessary procedures but "clearly, nothing will be put on the back burner."

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill on constitutional amendments to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament). The bill comprises the amendments that Putin proposed in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15.