Medvedev says will remain ruling party’s leader after appointment to Security Council

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, who earlier stepped down as the Russian prime minister and was appointed as deputy chairman of the Security Council, said he would retain the post of the United Russia party’s leader.

"If we speak about a particular new job, this position does not run counter to being engaged in political activity, including in activity related to leading the party. I remain chairman of the United Russia party," Medvedev said in an interview with Channel One.

According to Medvedev, the United Russia is "a leading political force, a ruling party that has huge responsibility to the people and the country for its development." "Certainly, the party is solving exactly the same tasks that the entire country is facing. But now vital tasks are related to improving the well-being of people and solving those tasks based on national projects," he said.

The party seeks to provide assistance in implementing these tasks and also solves particular issues related to the development of certain regions and cities, Medvedev said.

The United Russia party will continue its preparations for the upcoming election to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in 2021, Medvedev noted.