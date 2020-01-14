Medvedev will meet with experts from Gaidar Forum on January 17 — press secretary

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet on Friday with experts who will take part in the 11th Gaidar Forum scheduled for January 15-16, press sercretary of the Russian prime minister Oleg Osipov told reporters on Tuesday.

Osipov said that the format of the Russian prime minister's participation in the forum will change this year.

"He will meet with Russian and foreign experts from the Gaidar Forum on Friday (January 17)," the press secretary added. During this meeting, it is planned to "discuss issues that were raised at the forum," he added.

The press secretary reminded that on the first day of the forum, January 15, the Russian president will address the Federal Assembly. On Thursday, on the second day of the forum, the prime minister will chair the first government session this year. Those are the reasons behind the decision on the new format of Medvedev's participation in the Gaidar Forum, Osipov noted.

The 11th Gaidar Forum will be devoted to the topic "Russia and World: Challenges of the New Decade." Around 600 experts from over 30 countries will take part in the forum, including scientists, politicians, representatives of financial and business circles. The Gaidar Forum was organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy and the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia.