Almost 900 journalists accredited to cover Putin’s address to parliament

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Nearly 900 journalists working for Russian and foreign media outlets have been accredited to cover Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, which will take place at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall on January 15. The list was posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

The list of journalists who will be able to cover the event includes 885 people. These are correspondents, cameramen, photo reporters and producers. Most of them represent Russian media, but the presidential address has traditionally been of interest to foreign media. The list includes journalists representing the world’s largest news agencies, newspapers and TV networks from various countries.