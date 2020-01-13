Putin chairs meeting on preparations for address to parliament — Kremlin

"A wide range of issues was discussed. [The participants] also paid attention to certain issues, which require additional attention," the Kremlin noted.

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has chaired a working meeting focusing on preparations for his annual address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, scheduled for January 15, the Kremlin press service reported.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, First Deputy Chiefs of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Alexei Gromov and Sergei Kiriyenko, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Presidential Aide Andrei Belousov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and head of the Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin.

This year, Putin will deliver his annual address to the Federal Assembly on January 15.

The address to the Federal Assembly is one of the most important annual events in the president’s schedule. The document, which outlines the goals and tasks for the country, becomes a guideline for the government and the parliament to follow. The content of the document is usually not made public in advance.