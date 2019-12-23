Russia’s PM asks government to mull measures in response to US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

"I would like to ask colleagues from the government, within the framework of the earlier approved presidential decree on tit-for-tat restrictive measures against the whole range of countries, including the United States of America, to look at possibilities of any other restrictive measures in respect of the United States and report to me on the proposals that will be analyzed by you in terms of their efficiency," Medvedev said.

The US sanctions introduced against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline "are absolutely against competition by their nature," the Prime Minister said. New restrictions affect the interests of a considerable number of European countries, Medvedev noted. "These are indeed methods of non-competitive struggle, running counter to all international agreements and principles of international law and international trade," he added.