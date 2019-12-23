Russia to retaliate to US sanctions against Nord Stream 2, Turkish Stream — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia will retaliate to illegitimate US sanctions against the gas pipelines Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media.

"This is a very special matter that requires calm work and calm analysis. Take it from me, such absolutely unacceptable, rude actions in violation of all conceivable principles of international law and all diplomatic and human decencies will not be left without a response," he said.

On December 20, US sanctions against the gas pipelines Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream took effect. On December 21, the Switzerland-based company Allseas, commissioned to lay the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, declared it was suspending construction work.