US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 demonstrate intimidation policy — Lavrov

Russia has recovered constructive cooperation with the US in various areas, according to the foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 23. / TASS /. By imposing sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the United States demonstrated that its diplomacy is aimed at intimidating the opponent, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when speaking at the "government hour" in the Federation Council (upper house) on Monday. "The United States has once again demonstrated that its diplomacy comes down primarily to intimidation by various methods — sanctions, ultimatums, and threats," Lavrov stated. "When the closest allies are punished for solving their economic problems, tasks related to energy security, I think that no country in the world should ever doubt that if the United States promises them something, they will be abandoned at any time," said he. Balance of interests

Moscow and Washington have recovered constructive cooperation in various areas, namely in the sphere of counterterrorism, the Russian foreign minister recalled. "We have stated that normal cooperation has been recovered in various areas, although there are few of them," the minister noted. "We have held two rounds of consultations on counterterrorism, which began a long time ago but were suspended by the administration [of former US President] Barack Obama." "There has been contact between special envoys on Afghanistan in a trilateral format involving China and sometimes Pakistan, which will continue," the Russian top diplomat revealed. "We have established contact on Syria between our military and diplomatic missions." Contacts with US on Korean peninsula developments

