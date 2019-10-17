US provided information on terrorist plotters in Russia, says FSB chief

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Washington provided Moscow with information on a number of individuals who plotted to commit terrorism-related crimes in Russia, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov told reporters following the 18th meeting of the heads of intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies that are foreign partners to the FSB.

"Not so long ago, the Americans tipped us off about certain individuals and their plans to carry out terrorist attacks in our country," he said, when speaking about cooperation with the United States. Bortnikov declined to specify when Russia had received the information from the US but pointed out that it hadn’t been the first time that such information had been provided.

In 2017, the US helped in the investigation of a plot to carry out a terrorist attack in the Kazan Cathedral in Russia’s St. Petersburg, while Moscow assisted in investigating the Boston Marathon blasts. According to Bortnikov, Russia maintains counterterrorism cooperation with other countries’ intelligence agencies as well. "We continue activities in this area, engaging intelligence agencies of the Commonwealth [of Independent States], European and Middle East countries," he emphasized.

Bortnikov added that one of the goals of the annual meeting hosted by the FSB was to engage intelligence and security bodies in the fight against terrorism. "We are very grateful to our colleagues for the information they supply to us," he noted. "We do the same, providing them with assistance and support, and informing them about all threats that we come across," Bortnikov added.

Contacts in cybersecurity

Russia and the United States are slowly restoring contacts to cooperate in the domain of cyber security, the FSB director stated.

"There are many issues we are discussing with the Americans, particularly in the domain of ensuring information security, cyber security," he said, pointing out that this topic "is being hashed over now."

According to him, the discussions are held in a 2+2 format — between defense and foreign agencies. "In other words, we are restoring these ties," Bortnikov stressed.