US calls on North Korea to avoid provocations — official

Russia calls on US and North Korea to continue dialogue on denuclearization — diplomat

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. Washington calls on Pyongyang to avoid provocations and abide by UN Security Council Resolutions, a US State Department official told TASS on Thursday.

"We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch," the official said. "We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region," he added.

"We call on North Korea to avoid provocations, abide by obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions, and return to sustained and substantive negotiations to do its part to achieve complete denuclearization," he noted.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan late Thursday. Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono said that the two missiles reached the altitude of 100 km and flew for abour 380 km.