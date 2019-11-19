Russia calls on US and North Korea to continue dialogue on denuclearization — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 19. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States and North Korea to coninue dialogue on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We actively call on both sides — North Korean and American — to resume dialogue as soon as possible," Morgulov said. "Only through peaceful dialogue, issues that exist in bilateral relations can be resolved and trust can be built," he added.

"We remember that Chairman of the North Korean State Council Kim Jong-un said that if no breakthrough is made by 2020, North Korea may consider changing its current course," the Russian diplomat noted. "We hope that contacts will resume in the nearest future, and there will be no need to change the course," he added.

North Korea earlier said that it is impossible to hold new talks with the United States until Washington completely gives up its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.