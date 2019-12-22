Russian top diplomat warns against treating Iran like US is doing

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned against treating Teheran the way Washington is trying to do.

"Iran cannot be treated in a way Washington is trying to do," he said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Russia’s television Channel One on Sunday. "Not just flagrantly violating the United Nations Charter, refusing to implement the binding United Nations Security Council resolution but rudely addressing demands to Iran, a country with the millennia-old civilization, traditions and immense self-esteem."

He described the United States’ demands addressed to Iran as "nonsense." "As a matter of fact, the Americans said they would not implement this resolution while Iran must continue to implement what it is to do under this resolution," Lavrov noted. "Moreover, they demand all others who have been granted the right to freely trade with Iran in exchange for what it did in terms of curtailing its nuclear program stop trading with Iran. While Iran must continue to implement what it undertook.".