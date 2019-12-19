At least 54 terror-related crimes thwarted in Russia in 2019 — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2019, at least 54 terror-related crimes have been thwarted in Russia, including 33 terror attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said,

"Since the beginning of 2019, 54 crimes have been prevented, including 33 terrorist attacks," the Russian leader said on Thursday, greeting the audience at a concert marking Russian Security Agency Workers’ Day.

The president pointed out that in recent years the number of thwarted crimes is increasing, while each foiled terror attack means saved human lives.