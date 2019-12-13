Murmansk terror plot suspect arrested

MURMANSK, December 13. /TASS/. A member of the radical Ukraine-based Right Sector organization (outlawed in Russia), arrested by the FSB for plotting to set off a bomb near an administrative building in Murmansk, has been remanded in custody for two months, the Oktyabrsky court of Murmansk reported on Friday.

"Remand in custody for two months was selected as a measure of restriction for the suspect," the court said.

The Center for Public Relations (CPR) of the Russian Security Service (FSB) earlier reported that law enforcement officers had foiled an attempt by a supporter of the Right Sector extremist organization, who had been plotting a terror attack near a building belonging to the Murmansk local self-government administration using a homemade bomb. On December 10, the suspect was apprehended in Murmansk while removing a high-powered homemade explosive device from his cache. The suspect in question is a Russian citizen, born in 1983. A criminal case was launched against him under the section of Russia’s Criminal Code on plotting a terrorist attack.