FSB foils Ukrainian extremist sympathizer’s plot to carry out blast in Murmansk

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a sympathizer of the Right Sector organization (outlawed in Russia) who sought to carry out an explosion near an administrative building in Murmansk, the FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service thwarted an attempt by a supporter of the Right Sector extremist organization, who plotted a terror attack near a building belonging to the Murmansk local self-government authorities using a home-made explosive device," the Center reported.

"On December 10, a Russian citizen, born in 1983, was detained in Murmansk when removing a homemade high-power explosive device from his cache," the FSB noted.