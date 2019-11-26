Russia’s new envoy to UK not ruling out tit-for-tat measures amid visa spat

LONDON, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin has not ruled out tit-for-tat measures against British journalists in response to London’s failure to issue visas to Russian media representatives.

The diplomat, who started fulfilling his duties on November 22, told Russian reporters: "We will work to ensure that Russian journalists in the United Kingdom have normal work conditions and in the event of some steps, which we consider as unfair, we will take tit-for-tat measures against British journalists in Moscow, including from leading media and information giants. We take this action in case with other countries and we will be doing so in regard to the UK."