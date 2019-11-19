UK denies several Russian reporters visas in 2019 without explanation, says source

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has refused to issue visas to several Russian journalists in 2019 without explaining the reason behind these refusals, a source in Moscow told TASS.

"In 2019, London denied visas to a few Russian journalists - staff correspondents already working in the UK or heading to work there. One of them could not obtain an extension to their visa, while the other was denied a visa. British authorities did not offer an explanation," the source said.

"Brazen violation of journalists’ rights arising from fulfilling their professional duties is evident. Unfortunately, discrimination of reporters have lately become another British tradition," the source added.

The British diplomatic mission so far has not offered official comments on its refusal to issue visas for media workers.