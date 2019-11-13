Putin arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit

BRASILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Brazilian capital on a two-day visit, as the BRICS summit is held in Brasilia on November 13-14.
Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president’s aide, told reporters that the summit would be held on November 14, but on November 13, Wednesday, the leaders of Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa would attend events on the sidelines of the summit and would hold bilateral meetings.
Besides, on Wednesday Brazil hosts protocol events, among which are a concert and dinner for the BRICS leaders that was organized by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Putin is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of India, China and Brazil.
"The first day will begin with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After that, we will hold a traditional meeting with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, and will have a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on November 14, after the summit is over," Ushakov said.
The presidential aide pointed out that at talks with Bolsonaro Putin would focus on the Bolivia crisis and other international issues.
BRICS summit working events will take place in Brasilia on Thursday, November 14.
"The agenda consists of two plenary sessions, a meeting of the heads of state and government with members of the BRICS Business Council and management of the New Development Bank and a working breakfast on behalf of [Brazil’s rotating] presidency," Putin’s aide said.
The first plenary session would be held behind closed doors and will focus on the pressing international issues, namely stability, regional security, trade and finance along with the current state of the world’s economy.
"Our president will be speaking here: he will present his vision of the present-day challenges BRICS is facing, will evaluate the current world affairs, with assess the US steps aimed at having the arms control system collapsed, will outline our approaches to resolution of regional conflicts. He will, in particular, inform about Russia’s steps in Syria and the measures taken to build up the intra-Syrian political dialogue," Ushakov said.
"Naturally, he will be speaking about the necessity of the five nations’ closer cooperation in defending the norms of international law," he added.