Putin to hold three meetings on BRICS summit’s sidelines

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold three separate meetings on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Brazil, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Three separate meetings are scheduled," Peskov said, noting that the schedule was being worked out.

Putin is expected to meet with all participants in Brasilia, he added.

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman told TASS that Putin could hold a separate meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of BRICS summit.

Putin is planning to pay a three-day visit to Brazil, which is due to host the summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on November 13-14. The Russian president said he hoped to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brasilia. China’s Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui pointed out that the Russian and Chinese leaders were likely to "exchange views on an entire range of relations" at the meeting.