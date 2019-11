Erdogan does not rule out new talks with Putin

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan can have a telephone conversation soon, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said responding to a question from TASS.

"What I do know is that Turkey has requested an opportunity to talk over the phone. We will coordinate the time and answer," Ushakov commented.