Erdogan does not rule out new talks with Putin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he does not rule out the possibility of holding new negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

"A conversation with Putin can take place any time. Everything depends on the course of events," the Turkish leader said.

On October 22, the Russian and Turkish presidents signed a memorandum on joint actions to resolve the crisis in northeastern Syria at a meeting in Sochi. The document envisaged that Russian military police and Syrian troops should be deployed to the areas near the Turkish operation’s zone. Kurdish units were given 150 hours to withdraw their forces from the 30-kilometer zone along the Turkish border, after which the Russian and Turkish military servicemen are due to begin conducting joint patrols.