Putin congratulates Kim Jong-un on DPRK’s establishment anniversary

PYONGYANG, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first foreign leaders who congratulated Kim Jong-un on the 71th anniversary of establishing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Korean Central News Agency reported on Monday.

"Dear Mr. Kim Jong-un, please accept my sincere congratulations on occasion of the 71th anniversary of the DPRK’s establishment," Putin said in his congratulatory telegram. "The relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK are friendly and constructive and this was fully confirmed by our April meeting in Vladivostok."

"I’m convinced that further development of bilateral dialogue and cooperation in various areas meets the core interests of our peoples and serves the goal of enhancing security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general," Putin emphasized. "I wish you strong health and success, and happiness and well-being to all North Korean citizens."

The DPRK was established on September 9, 1948. On Monday, numerous festive events will take place on occasion of the 71th anniversary of the DPRK’s establishment. This year, no military parade will be held in Pyongyang because this is not a round date.

This year’s most important event in relations between Russia and North Korea were talks between the two leaders on Russky Island in the Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok on April 25.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un discussed bilateral relations and their prospects and considered in detail issues related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The summit in Vladivostok became their first one-on-one meeting. After the talks, Putin noted that Kim Jong-un was "an interesting and substantive interlocutor", while the North Korean leader described the exchange of views as "very substantial."

During the summit on Russky Island, the North Korean leader invited Putin to visit Pyongyang. Later, Russia sent an invitation to Kim Jong-un to visit Moscow and take part in celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), which will be marked in May 2020.