Russian-Egyptian relations develop dynamically, says upper house speaker

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Egypt continue to develop dynamically. Moscow views Cairo as one of its most important partners in the Middle East. This became known from Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko on Tuesday during a meeting with Ali Abdel Aal, Speaker of Egypt’s House of Representatives (parliament).

"We welcome the fact that Russian-Egyptian relations continue to develop steadily and dynamically. We consider Egypt one of the leading and most important partners in both the Middle East and the Arab world as a whole," she said.

According to Matviyenko, contacts between the two countries are driven by trust relations between their leaders. "Their regular contacts, regular meetings shape the agenda of Russian-Egyptian bilateral relations," she stressed.

The speaker recalled that during the Egyptian president’s visit to Russia last October, the two sides signed an agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which "is a fundamental document for the long-term perspective, which parliamentarians should be guided by while intensifying inter-parliamentary dialogue."