Russian-Egyptian "2+2" meetings helpful format — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The "2+2" format between Russia and Egypt is especially helpful against the backdrop of the complicated situation in the Middle East and North Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries.

"The '2+2' format confirms the special strategic character of Russian-Egyptian ties. Our meeting, held at the request of the two presidents, is especially helpful against the backdrop of the very complicated situation in the Middle East and North Africa," Lavrov said. "We hope that we will have a comprehensive and fruitful dialgoue today which will contribute to strengthening cooperation between Russia and Egypt in the foregin policy and military spheres, as well as to expanding our bilateral ties as a whole," he added.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that dynamically developing cooperation "serves as the best evidence of special relations that manifest in joint large-scale projects." "Regular meetings in this format allow to comprehensively exchange opinions on resolving different regional issues, as well as pressing issues of mutual interest," Shoukry said. "This allows us to work on strengthening stability and security in the region and in the world," he concluded.