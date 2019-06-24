Russian Defense Minister lauds Egyptian army’s success in combating terrorism

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Egyptian Armed Forces are successfully fighting terrorism, it corresponds to the interests of the whole region, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during the talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Zaki in Moscow on Monday.

"We are certain that neutralizing the extremist and terrorist groups operating in your country corresponds to the interests of the whole region," Shoigu said.

According to him, Egypt "is an example of stability in these tumultuous times for the whole Arab world." "Largely, this is a personal achievement of President [Abdel Fattah] el-Sisi and the Egyptian Armed Forces. We support the effort of the Egyptian leadership to combat terrorism and normalize the situation on the Sinai Peninsula," the Defense Minister added.

Shoigu also pointed out "Egypt’s key role in resolving political and economic issues in North Africa and the Middle East."

He called the regular 2+2 consultations of Defense and Foreign Ministers, which will be held in Moscow on Monday, an important part of the bilateral cooperation. "The diplomats and the military of our countries have a great opportunity to discuss the burning issues of the current agenda," the Russian Minister said.