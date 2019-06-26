Kremlin says outcome document not planned following Putin-Trump talks

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump can hold a separate meeting with "certain contents" at the G20 summit in Osaka, however signing an outcome document following these talks is not on the table, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters. According to him, the sides continue "working on preparing a possible meeting." Answering the question whether it will be a separate meeting or talks "on the go", the Kremlin spokesman said that "we are not ruling out holding a separate meeting between Putin and Trump with certain contents."

Peskov also said that no statement is planned to be signed. "No documents are being prepared," he said.

Washington, as well as Trump himself, earlier said on multiple occasions that a Russia-US summit would take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japanese Osaka. However, the Russian side pointed out that no specific confirmation for the talks had been received from the US side. The G20 summit is held in Osaka on June 28-29.