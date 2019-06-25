Putin and Trump likely to meet at G20 summit in Osaka, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed TASS on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are likely to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka.

"I believe that such a meeting is most likely to be held," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Earlier, the Washington administration and Donald Trump have repeatedly said that the Russian-US summit would be held on the sidelines of the G20 events in Osaka. However, the Russian side noted that it had not received the confirmation of these talks from the US. The G20 leaders are due to meet in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.