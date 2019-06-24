Kremlin says Putin will have a very busy schedule at G20 summit in Osaka

"We continue to work on the president’s schedule. That’s all I can say now," he told journalists. "The trip will be very busy. Friday and Saturday will be abundant in multilateral and bilateral meetings."

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a very busy working schedule during the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka on June 28-29, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

He however refrained from comments on Putin’s possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin spokesman did not rule out that the Russian leader may make a stopover on his way back from Japan. "A stopover on the way back is not ruled out. We will inform about that later," he said, adding that Putin will fly right to Osaka, without visiting any Russian destinations on his way to Japan.

When asked to disclose details of upcoming Russian-Japanese contacts, Peskov said it is "a bit too early" to speak about that. "I will not reveal any details of the Russian-Japanese contacts right now. Preparations are underway," he said. "Putin’s contacts with [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe are planned indeed and it is planned to sign a number of documents. Which ones? You will learn about that later."