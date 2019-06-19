Kremlin comments on Putin’s G20 schedule

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka is still being worked out and there is no data on the Russian leader’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"At the moment we are forming bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Osaka summit," Peskov said.

Speaking on a possible Putin’s meeting with Trump, he said that the Kremlin "has no news, there is nothing particular to say."

Meanwhile, Peskov declined to speak about Putin’s meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the summit. "We are only forming the schedule of meetings, I cannot say exactly," Peskov noted, assuring that the presidential administration would announce this schedule as soon as it is approved.